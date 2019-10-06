Xagħra archpriest amongst favourites to replace Mario Grech as bishop of Gozo - reports

The archpriest of Xagħra, Mons. Carmelo Refalo, is one of the top possible choices to replace Mario Grech as bishop of Gozo, according to reports.

The Vatican announced earlier this week that Gozo Bishop Mario Grech has been appointed by Pope Francis to serve as secretary general of the synod of bishops, one of the highest pastoral organs of the Catholic church.

Amongst the favourites to take his place is Mons. Refalo, Xagħra’s archpriest, It-Torca reported on Sunday.

Various members of the clergy have said that Refalo’s is the name being most frequently mentioned as the new Gozo bishop, the newspaper said.

It said, however, that other possible candidates are also being considered, including a monsignor from Malta, who is apparently less preferred by the Gozitan clergy.

“We believe [Refalo] is the best person who can leads the Gozitan diocese at the moment,” the clergy sources told the newspaper, “We believe our diocese should be led by a Gozitan.”

Another source described Refalo as “a valid person and an ideal one to assume this role”.

Grech will continue to serve as apostolic administrator of the Gozo diocese until a new bishop is appointed.

Once he leaves Gozo, he will head the synod of bishops, which is one of the highest pastoral organs of the Catholic church.

Grech will formally take over from current secretary general Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri when his term ends in August 2020.