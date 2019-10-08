Environmental Landscape Consortium employees to be laid off in December

Employees of the consortium of companies that tend to Malta’s urban landscapes in towns and roads, will be laid off on 31 December, when the company’s contract with the government formally expires.

The Environmental Landscapes Consortium (ELC) was chosen without any form of tendering procedure back in 2003 when it was entrusted with the maintenance of Malta’s public areas.

The ELC is chaired by Peter Calamatta, of Calamatta Landscapes, and includes the Polidano Group and Green Supplier.

ELC has already informed local councils of its plans not to renew its contracts for landscaping, which means councils now must issue a call for tenders for landscaping their gardens and public spaces. An ELC representative had cited business reasons for discontinuing the contracts.

The employees have now been informed that various attempts by the company to secure a renewal of the contract failed and had left them no choice but to issue “collective redundancies” for all employees on its books.

In a statement independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who published the letter sent to employees, described the lay-offs as a sad and terrible day for employees. “Unlike for those greedy people [whose greed] was given free rein these last years, for these employees and families, it is certainly not the best of times.”

In August the consortium informed 38 local councils that it did not intend renewing their landscaping contracts. The Environment Ministry reacted by announcing that it would be following recommendations made by the Auditor General in 2007, and would be “issuing a public tender in the coming months”.

In its report the NAO had conceded that the ELC was instrumental in bringing about positive change, but questions arose on how the original 2002 agreement – and the two subsequent contract extensions – were not awarded through competitive tendering.

According to the report the government could have pulled out of its public-private partnership with the ELC as a result of several contractual breaches, but a weak and understaffed monitoring unit resulted in “tacit consent”.

The PPP between the government and the consortium responsible from landscaping Malta’s roundabouts and public gardens has been in place since 2003, despite the negotiated contractual rates that the NAO described as “not favourable to government”.

The government’s expenditure since the initiation of this partnership in 2002 amounted to over €100 million.

A representative random sample comprising 76 out of a population of 1,682 landscaped sites across Malta and Gozo showed that 62 (82%) were well maintained. The main problems with the remaining sites related to littering and over-grown weeds. This audit also noticed that the quality related to the maintenance of landscaped sites improved considerably over the past two years.