Government spent over one million on Kordin facility over eight months in 2019

The government spent €1,199,616 on Corradino Correctional Facility between 1 January and 31 August.

The information was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia to a question posed by Nationalist Party MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

Farrugia said that the capital expenditure on the prison facility was spent on new airconditioning units, electrical components, a new server room, vehicles, a prison van with sirens, lights and other alterations, scanners and CCTV equipment, as well as canines and transport facilities for dogs.

Farrugia said that the Corradino Correctional Facility currently hosts 18 inmates under the age of 20.

The 2019 Budget had revealed that a project brief has been commissioned to establish what kind of buildings are required at the correctional facility.