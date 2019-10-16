Journalists call for compromise on Caruana Galizia inquiry, Graffitti call out bipartisan deadlock

The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is a stark reminder of the bipartisan stifling of public debate, Moviment Graffitti has said in a statement marking two years since the journalist’s murder.

“A deeply heinous crime has been turned into a political tit for tat. We are appalled at the authorities’ inability to rise above hatred by resorting to tactics such as vandalising a simple memorial, and at the dangerous narratives and underhanded tactics used by other parties in the issue. This tactic of dividing the Maltese from each other is a wonderful opportunity for dirty hands to do the devil’s work in silence,” Graffitti said.

The organisation was present two years ago at a protest marking the assassination of Caruana Galizia in Sliema with a banner that read ‘PLPN Dirty Money’.

“Not only has Caruana Galizia’s murder not sobered the country into much-needed soul-searching, but that dirty money has only made the dark hands of the system safer and confident to the point of arrogance. The family, and the whole country, deserve closure, and a serious effort to tackle the ills that have brought us here,” Graffitti said.

In another statement, the Institute of Maltese Journalists said it would stand with those “fighting for justice. We deserve to know who killed Daphne, and why.”

The IGM urged the government to seek a comprise with the family of Caruana Galizia so as to allay any fears there may be about the impartiality of a public inquiry. “We cannot, and should, not ever accept living in a society where anyone can murder a journalist in broad daylight and get away with it.”

The IGM said Caruana Galizia was killed because “someone feared what she had to say and used the threat of murder as a tool to censor the Maltese press.”

The IGM said the fundamental pillar of any true democracy was the right to freedom of expression and information and that it must be safeguarded and defended not just by journalists, but by all of society. “Daphne’s assassination changed Malta forever, calling into question this precious right which we all take so very much for granted, and which is so crucial to us being able to do our job as journalists.”

Moviment Graffitti also called out the systematic lack of enforcement in financial services and construction as “a direct result of porous authorities… whose only mission is to facilitate business interests.”

Graffitti said the black economy and corruption have been staples of the Maltese economy “for decades if not centuries, aided and abetted by weak authorities who have never stepped up to take serious action on dirty money entering the country and ending up in real estate, gaming, financial services, energy and catering.”

“In the meantime, we observe law enforcement, with some notable exceptions, showing an incredible zeal at maintaining order only when it comes to the weak; justice is only served with its full brunt if it involves migrants or homeless people. No such effort is made when it comes to protecting rape victims, defending victims of domestic violence, investigating corruption or putting an end to money laundering.”

Graffitti added that while Malta had a decent framework to support freedom of expression, it was shocked at the intimidation of journalists by members of the business establishment, lobbies, rival journalistic outlets and other interested parties. “It seems that, even here, Caruana Galizia’s murder has taught us little, except for the fact that fear is the best agent of the status quo.”