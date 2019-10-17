Almost two out of 10 people have experienced gender-based violence at work

Almost two out of 10 people have experienced cases of gender-based violence at their place of work, a study released today shows.

The study presented by researcher Janice Formosa Pace, found that 16% of respondents experienced cases of gender-based violence in the workplace, with 22% of these indicating that the cases involved only managers.

Another 22% said the cases of violence also included employees, while 11% said they involved employees and clients.

Formosa Pace said half of respondents highlighted that such cases were reported by other employees. The study found that 33% of cases were reported directly by the alleged victim, while 17% stated that the report occurred through superiors or managers.

The findings were presented on Thursday morning at the launch of Violet - an online victim support network set up by the Core Platform, SOS Malta, Victim Support Malta, the Commission on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence, Advenio E-Academy.

The study was conducted through interviews with persons from different organisations in a multitude of different positions, as well as an online survey.

The findings revealed that a study on a large scale was urgently needed to grasp the magnitude of gender-based violence on the workplace.

The study found that there was a need for training of staff, awareness campaigns on the shopfloor and the need to have policy guidelines dealing with gender-based violence.

The study found that only 22% of respondents knew anyone who had received training on dealing with gender-based violence at their workplace, while 18% stated that they had been provided with guidelines and or a draft on how to deal with the alleged perpetrators.

Only 14% stated that guidelines were provided to help support victims, which the study said indicated a low focus on the victims in cases of gender-based violence.

Respondents also outlined the need for zero tolerance, as well as underscoring the importance of effective accountability procedures in place.

58% said there were accountability procedures in place at their workplace but another 36% said gaps still existed at their place of work.

The study highlighted that various private companies were working towards establishing grievance procedures.

“One has to be aware that the workplace represents a melting pot of cultures and phenomena and tolerance and violence are also culture-specific,” Formosa Pace said.

Registration is currently open, for a gender-based violence support course targeting HR professionals from the private and public sector. The course delivered by SOS Malta in partnership with AEA Academy begins on 4 November.