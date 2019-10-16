‘Not too late to bring Daphne’s killers to justice in credible manner’, US embassy says

menu

massimo_costa
16 October 2019, 6:13pm
by Massimo Costa
The US embassy has said that it is not too late for the persons behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder to be brought to justice in a credible way.

The embassy said it had supported the Maltese government in the investigation which led to the arrest of three men suspected to have carried out the murder, and once again offered to support the investigation if requested.

In a statement on Twitter, which appears to have gone beyond diplomatic formalities, the US embassy said the government was still in time to prosecute Caruana Galizia’s murderers “in a credible manner.”

The statement, issued on the second anniversary of Caruana Galizia’s assassination, noted that since 2010, 19 bomb attacks - five of which were fatal - had taken place, and that “too many remain unresolved.”

It said that the crime stood apart because it involved “an influential journalist and a blogger of international renown who took risks to promote greater transparency and speak uncomfortable truths to those in power.”

“Following the Maltese government’s initial request for assistance, we supported our Maltese partners in the investigation that led to three arrests so far,” the embassy said.

“We stand ready to support the investigation in any way we can, if requested by Maltese authorities.”

The embassy welcomed the decision to hold a public inquiry into the murder, and reiterated its call for a “thorough, transparent, and timely conclusion to the investigation into Daphne’s death.”

“Accountability, strong judicial processes, transparency, and convictions are the best ways to support freedom of expression and rule of law, and deter future would-be criminal.”

The embassy added that “it is not too late for Malta to bring Daphne’s killers to justice in a credible manner.”

The Maltese government today reiterated its commitment to deliver justice for Caruana Galizia’s murder.

