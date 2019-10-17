[WATCH] Four Marsa Junction project flyovers by the end of March

Four Marsa Junction project flyovers by the end of March

Cars travelling down the hill in front Addolorata Cemetery will take a straight route to Aldo Moro Road passing over what will be the longest flyover in Malta.

Works on this section of the Marsa Junction Project has started and will see the flyover span a distance of 227 metres, equivalent to the length of two football grounds.

Infrastructure Malta said it was planning to open this flyover by the end of January, weather permitting.

The agency said the last remaining traffic lights at the Marsa shipbuilding intersection will be removed by the end of March next year, as more flyovers are completed.

Infrastructure Malta said on Friday evening it will be closing part of the northbound carriageway of Santa Lucija Avenue, in front of the Addolorata Cemetery parking area.

For the next few months, one of the two lanes of the southbound carriageway of this part of the road will be used as a northbound diversion lane for road users travelling down the hill from Santa Lucija towards Aldo Moro Road.

The agency is advising road users travelling from Santa Lucija Avenue (Addolorata Hill) to Aldo Moro Road and vice versa, to allow for more time to get through this diversion.

When travelling southbound from Aldo Moro Road towards Santa Lucija and Tal-Barrani Road, commuters can also use the alternative route through the two flyovers opened last month, Garibaldi Road and the recently reconstructed Luqa Road (next to the Chinese Garden of Serenity).

The agency said the area was still a construction site and the speed limit has been reduced to 30km/h.

“Instead of the closed lanes of Santa Lucija Avenue, during the next few months Infrastructure Malta will build the remaining columns and abutment ramps of another two flyover structures. Weather permitting, these flyovers will be opened to road users several months ahead of schedule, by end January 2020,” the agency said.

Contractors will use 65 pre-stressed concrete beams to bridge the 227m span.

The agency said the final flyover of the project should be completed by June 2020.

It is projected that 100,000 cars use the Marsa junction intersection per day.

The €70 million Marsa Junction project is co-financed through the EU’s Cohesion Fund and Connecting Europe Facility.