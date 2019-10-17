Airshow will return in 2020 after two-year hiatus, Konrad Mizzi says

The popular Malta International Airshow will return in 2020 after a two-year absence, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said on Facebook.

"It is with pleasure that after discussions with all stakeholders involved, the Malta International Airshow for 2020 will taken place on 26 and 27 September 2020," Mizzi said, adding that this would be organised by the Malta Aviation Society.

The last show, its 25th edition, was last held in 2017. The display was cancelled two years in a row after complaints of a lack of support from the tourism ministry.

The aviation society had complained that the costs of fuel and insurance had spiralled. It had sought a three-year agreement with government in 2017 to allow the organisers to plan well in advance but the ministry had said it could only promise a one-year deal.

The show had been a popular exhibition, inviting top aerobatic teams such as the Red Arrows and modern combat aircraft.