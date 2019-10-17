menu

Airshow will return in 2020 after two-year hiatus, Konrad Mizzi says

The last airshow was held in 2017 after an agreement between the aviation society and the government could not be reached on time

david_hudson
17 October 2019, 2:30pm
by David Hudson
The airshow will return in September of next year, Konrad Mizzi announced
The airshow will return in September of next year, Konrad Mizzi announced

The popular Malta International Airshow will return in 2020 after a two-year absence, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said on Facebook.

"It is with pleasure that after discussions with all stakeholders involved, the Malta International Airshow for 2020 will taken place on 26 and 27 September 2020," Mizzi said, adding that this would be organised by the Malta Aviation Society. 

The last show, its 25th edition, was last held in 2017. The display was cancelled two years in a row after complaints of a lack of support from the tourism ministry. 

The aviation society had complained that the costs of fuel and insurance had spiralled. It had sought a three-year agreement with government in 2017 to allow the organisers to plan well in advance but the ministry had said it could only promise a one-year deal. 

The show had been a popular exhibition, inviting top aerobatic teams such as the Red Arrows and modern combat aircraft. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Airshow will return in 2020 after two-year hiatus, Konrad Mizzi says
National

Airshow will return in 2020 after two-year hiatus, Konrad Mizzi says
David Hudson
Almost two out of 10 people have experienced gender-based violence at work
National

Almost two out of 10 people have experienced gender-based violence at work
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Four Marsa Junction project flyovers by the end of March
National

[WATCH] Four Marsa Junction project flyovers by the end of March
Kurt Sansone
Ana Gomes says it is an 'absolute shame’ Joseph Muscat is still in government
National

Ana Gomes says it is an 'absolute shame’ Joseph Muscat is still in government
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.