Godfrey Farrugia on his resignation from PD: fresh faces needed to lead party

Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia has said his decision to resign from the Democratic Party should now lead to a front bench of new faces backed by a potential backbench of other fresh faces.

“Since many potential contributors seem to be hovering on the flanks but never taking the step forward to participate openly in the political arena, where they are sorely needed, I thought it rational to remove myself, a politician with a history, from being a potential deterrent to the influx of these people,” Farrugia said told MaltaToday in an interview on the Sunday print edition.

Farrugia was health minister under the Labour government’s first spell in power, but lost his job in a Cabinet reshuffle, to become Labour whip. “My moment of triumph was when I found the courage to walk away from the health ministry and refuse the social policy and environment portfolios as soon as I was certain that the trajectory that the executive was following was not in line with my way of doing politics,” Farrugia insisted.

Partit Demokratiku was founded in 2016 after Marlene Farrugia had already exited the Labour Party on the back of mounting criticism of their environmental policies and the demerger of Malta’s planning and environmental regulators. Godfrey Farrugia joined right on the eve of the 2017 election.

Despite giving notice of his services with the PD, Farrugia struck a tone of confidence in his accomplishments with the party.

“We feel that our mission has been fully accomplished because not only have we remained unwavering in our political approach, but we have left the seed for a new political movement to thrive and grow. Of course, that will only happen if less narcissists and more altruists join the political trail,” he stated.

Still, the Farrugias are leaving the PD midway through a race that, politically speaking, needs their steam in the House. “In politics time is of the essence. If Partit Demokratiku is to metamorphose and to construct and deconstruct itself, the political party which would create a real alternative for voters come next elections, needs to do that now and not on the eve of a general election,” Farrugia said.

The leadership role of Partit Demokratiku remains vacant, but Farrugia believes that the 2.03% of the vote garnered by PD in the 2019 MEP elections is a seed that has been sown to take the party to the next level. “With Labour mired in scandals and the Nationalist Party in chaos, the 2019 MEP election served as a timely testing ground for the progress, if any, that PD was making under my leadership,” he said.

Farrugia said he is not abandoning political life, even though just under two years later, his time at the PD is surely over.

“I will remain involved in a public capacity with the aim of seeing the Maltese community thrive. One does not need to be in a political party to call oneself a politician… Malta’s political atmosphere is a toxic one and one in which it is easily to become hooked on, losing the faculty to operate from a free space in the process.