Eddie Fenech Adami's longtime driver and confidante, Charles Borg is-Sunnara, dies

Eddie Fenech Adami’s former driver and close friend, Charles Borg, known by his nickname is-Sunnara (the hook), has died.

Borg was a trusted aide for the former Prime Minister, and was immortalised as the man who carried Fenech Adami on his shoulders during mass meetings in the 1980s.

People close to Borg spoke about Fenech Adami’s high esteem of his driver, who would regularly visit village cafeterias and listen about issues affecting people at the time, and then relay the message back to the former PN leader.

“Fenech Adami would have preferred to listen to what ‘is-Sunnara’ had to say on the sentiment felt by people, then to believe public opinion surveys,” a person who knew Borg said.

Borg had been the link between the former PM and the notorious Joseph Fenech, known as Żeppi l-Ħafi, when the latter had come forward with information on the attempted murder of Fenech Adami’s personal assistant, Richard Cachia Caruana.

Borg arranged a secret meeting between Fenech Adami and Fenech beneath the Regional Road bridge, which eventually led the then prime minister to give Fenech a presidential pardon to give evidence in court on the attempted murder. Fenech's testimony was not enough and the court acquitted one of the accused. The other accused had pleaded guilty before standing trial.

Fenech had been involved in the attempted murder and the pardon had come in for severe criticism.