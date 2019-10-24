[WATCH] Police hate crimes unit to offer victims support, not ‘carry out social media witch-hunts’

The Hate Crime and Speech Unit will be focused on helping the victims rather than carrying out witch hunts on social media, Minister for National Security Michael Farrugia has said.

The newly launched unit will focus on educating the general public on hate speech and hate crimes, to help victims and to curb offences.

Farrugia said that recent episodes have shown how social media can serve as a platform for people to spew hate and post offensive remarks on comment and message boards.

“This is something that has been happening for weeks, months and years, and we must ensure that these unacceptable remarks are halted,” he stated.

Referring to an overwhelming amount of racist and hateful comments in the wake of the Hal Far open centre riot on Sunday evening, Farrugia said that people were competing on who can write the vilest comments on comment boards.

“Accidents like those we saw last Monday are not an excuse for people to turn to hate speech,” he said.

He also mentioned the rallies organised by pro-choice and pro-life lobby groups a few months back, in which contrasting opinions resulted in people calling out and slandering each other.

“Differing opinions shouldn’t mean that we can go on social media and write whatever we feel like,” he said.

Farrugia also called on online portals to be wary of what they write, stating that sensationalism and misinterpretation of facts can lead to more hate speech.

“We must all shoulder the responsibility on what we upload on online platforms, and ensure that we don’t act as judge, jury and executioner."

He explained how media reports had pitted the blame on the Armed Forces of Malta after Lassana Cisse Souleymane was murdered last April, a crime of which two young soldiers stand accused.

Head of the Hate Crime and Speech Unit, Joseph Borg, said that victims will be able to visit the unit’s offices at the first floor of the city gate building in Valletta for help.

“When victims come here for help, we will be going through their case and see how they can be assisted,” Borg said.

Borg also insisted that not all cases will be forwarded to the police, and echoed the minister’s comments that police investigations will be carried out according to the individual characteristics of each case.

The unit will be assisted by psychologists and psychiatrists to ensure that victims are given the appropriate help they need.