University academics call for appropriate conditions for child asylum seekers

University of Malta academics have called on Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon to provide the appropriate care and protection for child asylum seekers.

In a letter penned by 81 academics from various university faculties that was addressed to Falzon and Child Commissioner Pauline Miceli, the academics said that incidents such as those at Hal Far, constitute a serious risk to the life, health and psychological wellbeing of these children.

On Sunday evening, five vehicles belonging to employees responsible for the Hal Far migrant open centre were set on fire during a riot, which saw one police officer getting slightly injured.

“We ask that you, as their guardian at law, take action to honour your commitment to provide special protection, according to the UN charter, as they are in your alternative care, and remove them to safety immediately and ensure that they are not further traumatised by such event,” the academics said.

Read the letter below:

Downloadable Files Letter by academics expressing concern over welfare of child asylum seekers



The academics also expressed concern at the lack of age assessment being carried out on child asylum seekers, and stated that international organisations based in Malta who have competence and have expressed willingness to support local efforts, are not being utilised.

“Until such time as assessment is finalised, we ask that you, as minister responsible for children, ensure that they receive due protection as children,” the academics stated.

The letter highlighted the issue of children being detained following their assessment and afforded lack of protection by being accommodated with adults.

“We are confident you will agree that any decision to place children aged 16 and 17 with adults violates the obligation at law to regard children as persons under the age of 18. It also violates the obligation to provide them with appropriate protection and humanitarian assistance in the enjoyment of applicable rights,” the statement concluded.