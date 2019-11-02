menu

Man grievously injured after being shot at in Ta’ Xbiex

Violent argument in early hours leaves man shot and grievously hurt

massimo_costa
2 November 2019, 9:17am
by Massimo Costa
The incident happened in Triq Testaferrata, Ta' Xbiex (Photo: Google Maps)
The incident happened in Triq Testaferrata, Ta' Xbiex (Photo: Google Maps)

A 44-year-old man from Msida was grievously injured after being shot at during the course of a violent argument in Ta’ Xbiex.

The incident happened at around 2:10am on Saturday in Triq Testaferrata, with the shooting having happened after an argument transpired between the victim and another party.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were found to be serious in nature.

The police said that they are questioning an individual in connection with the case.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Two men injured, one grievously, in Marsaskala argument
Court & Police

Two men injured, one grievously, in Marsaskala argument
Massimo Costa
Man grievously injured after being shot at in Ta’ Xbiex
Court & Police

Man grievously injured after being shot at in Ta’ Xbiex
Massimo Costa
Joe Sammut fined for working as an accountant without insurance
Court & Police

Joe Sammut fined for working as an accountant without insurance
Matthew Agius
Taser robber's prison sentence reduced to probation on appeal
Court & Police

Taser robber's prison sentence reduced to probation on appeal
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.