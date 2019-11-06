[WATCH] ‘We need to change ODZ policy,’ exasperated Ian Borg says

'We need to change ODZ policy,' Ian Borg says

Ian Borg has avoided being outright critical of his predecessor over the 2014 ODZ policy but acknowledges it needs to change.

The Planning Minister said the policy had helped consolidate various policies and was beneficial for farmers.

But in the wake of the outcry that followed the approval of a villa in Qala’s pristine countryside, Borg acknowledged it needed to change.

Asked by MaltaToday whether the Plannings Authority board members should resign, Borg said there were “tens, if not hundreds”, of applications similar to that in Qala which were approved on the basis of the policy.

“We need to change it... it is not a question of board members,” an almost exasperated Borg replied.

He was critical of a PA committee that was tasked some 18 months ago to review the ODZ policy but which could not reach consensus.

“This committee... met around six times and could not find consensus... if I want to do something I will meet six times a week,” Borg said.

He said that university law faculty dean Ivan Mifsud was now entrusted to draw up a draft, which is expected to be ready shortly.

