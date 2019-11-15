menu

Malta Union of Teachers issues ultimatum over insurance for educators

The MUT has given the Education Ministry 10 days to start discussions on an insurance for educators or face industrial action

kurt_sansone
15 November 2019, 3:06pm
by Kurt Sansone
The MUT wants insurance cover for educators
Educators could resort to industrial action if the Education Ministry does not start discussions on work-related insurance cover by the 25 November.

The Malta Union of Teachers said today that the government’s past insistence that it did not insure public officers appears to have changed of late with a decision to provide insurance cover for specific employees.

The MUT said it has corresponded with the Education Ministry about the matter but no reply was forthcoming. The union has for years been clamouring on the need for teachers to be covered by insurance.

The union has given the ministry an ultimatum until 25 November to initiate discussions on the provision of insurance to educators.

“If no commencement of discussions occurs by the said ultimatum, the union shall be issuing industrial action,” the MUT said.

