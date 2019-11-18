Shocking: helpline receives 2,000 calls from people seeking somebody to listen to them

In an ever-connected world finding someone to talk to is still a big problem for some as figures tabled in Parliament this evening show.

A breakdown of phone calls received by the helpline 179 shows a staggering 2,000 calls - almost a third of all calls - were made by people who wanted someone to listen to them.

The figures were tabled by Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon in reply to a question by Labour Whip Byron Camilleri, who asked for the list to be broken down by the problem that callers presented themselves with.

Falzon said the helpline received a total of 6,359 genuine calls so far, this year.

'Listening' was the single largest reason people called the helpline. Another 611 callers contacted the number because they felt lonely.

Another 99 people, used the helpline because they harboured suicidal thoughts, while 308 had mental health issues. Another 236 calls were from people with a depression.

There were 469 people who called because of domestic abuse, with a majority of these reporting emotional abuse.

The helpline received 207 phone calls related to child abuse and 123 calls with problems in parent-child relationship.

There were six phone calls of people with problems linked to refugee status, 88 calls involved persons with difficulties in their separation process.

Falzon said a number of callers often had more than one problem but the listings were compiled on the basis of the main problem presented by the person when making the call.

Top 5 problems why people called 179

2,000 listening

681 information on services

611 loneliness

469 domestic abuse

308 mental health issues