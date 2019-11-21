Compulsive gambler who frittered away friend's €10,000 is banned from all casinos

A court has banned a compulsive gambler who lost €10,000 entrusted to her by a friend from entering any physical or online casino or betting shop.

47-year-old Stefania Cappuccio from Syracuse, who had been working in Malta for a number of years, admitted to squandering the funds which she had been given custody of for a business investment.

The court heart prosecuting inspector Jonathan Ransley describe how the woman had given in to her gambling addiction after occasional casino visits.

In his submissions on punishment, Cappuccio’s defence counsel, lawyer Arthur Azzopardi argued that the accused had no previous convictions and needed help to overcome her addiction.

Azzopardi also told the court that the woman had since repaid the money to the victim, in full.

This was confirmed by the prosecution who also highlighted the accused’s cooperation with the police investigations.

Having heard the accused plead guilty and listened to the submissions on punishment, magistrate Monica Vella condemned Cappuccio to imprisonment for two years, suspended for four years. The court also placed the woman under a three-year treatment order in order to address her gambling problem.

In addition to this, the court ordered that a communication be sent to the Malta Gaming Authority, commanding it to issue a declaration banning Cappuccio from setting foot inside any casino or gambling parlour and from using online betting websites.