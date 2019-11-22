Caruana Galizia family says Prime Minister shouldn't be at the centre of investigation

The investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia must be free from political interference, the family of the late journalist said, adding that they were "dismayed to see the Prime Minister putting himself at the centre of the investigation."

In a statement on Friday, the family said that the investigation implicates his own office and his closest officials. "The Prime Minister has no place anywhere near the investigation and we trust that he will now distance himself from it."

So far, as updates of the police investigation have been pouring in, the Police Commissioner has yet to hold a press conference. It was Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who has been briefing the media on the latest developments.

His chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi have been linked to Electrogas investor Yorgen Fenech — now in police custody for his possible involvement in the murder — via his Dubai company 17 Black.

"We are prepared to use all legal means at our disposal to ensure that the investigation is independent and impartial, and that it runs its full course," the Caruana Galizia family said.

"Too many people have worked too hard for too long for justice. The Prime Minister should not derail, in one final attempt, full justice for our wife and mother."

Concerned by events in Malta.

Who runs the investigation: PM Muscat?

Who determines whether Theuma’s evidence justifies a pardon: the PM?

Why was Theuma’s evidence worth a pardon one day, only for the PM then to say it was not needed for Fenech’s arrest?

In a tweet, Dutch MP and Council of Europe rapporteur Peter Omtzigt expressed his concern with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's apparent involvement in the police investigation.

"Who runs the investigation: PM Muscat? Who determines whether Theuma's evidence justifies a pardon: the PM?" Omtzigt wrote, referring to suspected middleman Melvin Theuma, a Birkirkara taxi driver and loan shark.