[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: ‘I stand tall… I have no political responsibility to shoulder’

Konrad Mizzi refuses to go despite mounting calls for his resignation even from senior exponents of the Labour Party.

The Tourism Minister insisted on Monday morning just before entering a meeting of the Labour Party parliamentary group that he had no political responsibility to shoulder.

“I stand tall here in front of you. When there was political responsibility to be shouldered in the past, I did so. I resigned the party’s deputy leadership and lost my portfolio. But today I have no political responsibility to shoulder,” Mizzi said when asked whether his position was tenable given his association with Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black.

Mizzi insisted he had no association with 17 Black, reiterating what he always said that the reference to the company in documentation pertaining to his Panama company was a mistake of his financial advisor, Nexia BT.

Mizzi insisted he will not resign despite a clear call made by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo this morning. Mizzi insisted he was overwhelmed with messages of support this morning and will repeat his line of defence during the parliamentary group meeting.

The minister took umbrage when asked whether he felt comfortable doing business with Fenech, a man investigated for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Go away… I am offended by this question,” Mizzi said.

“We should be happy that this horrible assassination is being solved,” the minister insisted, adding that for the past seven years he has dedicated his life for the betterment of the country.

