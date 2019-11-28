menu
BREAKING New development: Keith Schembri privy to Security Service details on Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma in multiple meetings

Updated | Joseph Muscat calls urgent Cabinet meeting to discuss Yorgen Fenech pardon request

The Prime Minister has called an urgent Cabinet meeting this evening

kurt_sansone
28 November 2019, 8:05pm
by Kurt Sansone
Police presence outside Castille where Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called an urgent cabinet meeting
Updated at 9:30pm

Ministers have been called in for an urgent Cabinet meeting that will be held at Castille this evening, MaltaToday has learnt.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called the Cabinet meeting. MaltaToday is informed that the agenda was not communicated to ministers.

The Police Commissioner and the Attorney General were seen entering Castille, with sources suggesting that the meeting will discuss the request for a pardon made by businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The meeting comes at the end of another long day for the police as investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continued in earnest.

Ministers were seen walking in, including deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia but did not answer any questions from the press.

In the meantime, Fenech was seen leaving the law courts in Valletta this evening after filing a constitutional case against the the chief investigator in the Caruana Galizia murder case, Keith Arnaud. He claimed that Arnaud had been continuously informing the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri - who was himself arrested on Tuesday night -  on the progress in the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The police this afternoon dismissed a plea by Fenech for Arnaud to be removed from the case.

More to follow.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
