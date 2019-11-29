[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech in court bid to replace lead investigator

Yorgen Fenech, who is suspected in connection with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, is filing a prohibitory injuction seeking the removal of Inspector Keith Arnaud from the investigation in the journalist's murder.

Fenech was seen entering the law courts on Friday afternoon with his lawyers.

He is currently out of police bail, after having first been arrested on on 20 November after the Armed Forces of Malta intercepted him at sea aboard his yacht trying to leave the country. He has since been released on police bail and re-arrested a number of times.

Yesterday Fenech sent a letter, through his lawyer, to Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar asking him for Arnaud to be removed from the investigation.

Fenech alleged that Arnaud had been continuously informing the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri - who was himself arrested on Tuesday night - on the progress in the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s murder.

He also alleged in the letter that, following his arrest on 20 November, Arnaud had advised him to “be responsible” when it came to what he told the police.

The police, however, subsequently said in a statement that Arnaud would remain part of the investigation, since there was "no basis" for his removal, and that the results achieved to date in the investigation were testament to this.

