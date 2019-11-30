‘I’m angry, betrayed… now justice must be done and seen to be done’ – Miriam Dalli

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has urged for a swift process to bring about justice on the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination and for Malta to protect its name.

In a Facebook post, the MEP expressed herself as being “angry and betrayed” by the events that shook the nation, in which the prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri stood implicated along with main suspect Yorgen Fenech, in the murder of the journalist.

“I know many people are angry and betrayed. People have spoken to me – both Labourites and those who feel disoriented. This is not a matter of Labour or Nationalist voters. This is a national matter in its entirety.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has not yet officially resigned despite having indicated his imminent decision to step down.

“Matters cannot be prolonged any more than is necessary,” Dalli said. “The many questions out there must be answered. Justice must be done and must be seen to be done with everyone. We must protect our country first and foremost because this is the Malta and Gozo where I want my children to grow up in.”

Dalli said these were difficult times for everyone. “I am convinced we can pick ourselves up again and focus on those values which made us and guided us: social justice and the will to help the most vulnerable people. This is our duty to the thousands who believed in us and trusted us and who, without us, would have been destitute. As we faced up to difficult moments in the past, I’m convinced we can stand back up again, better and more determined.”