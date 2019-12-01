menu
BREAKING PM given unanimous backing from MPs to decide next move • Chris Cardona reinstated as minister

Protest in Valletta: As PM holds on to power, thousands demand his resignation

Hours after Labour MPs gave the Prime Minister the final say on a way out, people are protesting in Valletta demanding justice and calling on Joseph Muscat to resign

karl_azzopardi
1 December 2019, 4:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Thousands protest in Valletta, demanding the Prime Minister's resignation
Thousands protest in Valletta, demanding the Prime Minister's resignation

Protesters are in Valletta calling for Joseph Muscat's immediate resignation as the country plunges deeper into crisis in the aftermath of Yorgen Fenech's arraignment in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The protest organised by civil society groups Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia started in front of Parliament at 4pm.

Thousands are protesting in Valletta, calling for Joseph Muscat to resign
Thousands are protesting in Valletta, calling for Joseph Muscat to resign
The crux of the Prime Minister's problem: Having defended Schembri and Mizzi despite knowing they opened secretive companies in Panama
The crux of the Prime Minister's problem: Having defended Schembri and Mizzi despite knowing they opened secretive companies in Panama

There have been several protests since police arrested Fenech a fortnight ago. The arrest has led to a cascade of developments with Fenech implicated the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri in the murder during interrogation.

Schembri was arrested and interrogated at length but later released by the police, who found nothing to continue holding him in custody.

'Daphne was right', protesters say as they call for justice
'Daphne was right', protesters say as they call for justice

Protests, decrying corruption and calling for the Prime Minister's resignation, have been growing in numbers and intensity.

Fenech's close association with Schembri through secretive companies in Panama and Dubai has put the heat on Muscat. The Prime Minister has defended his chief of staff for three whole years since the Panama Papers uncovered how Schembri and Konrad Mizzi opened companies in Panama and had as a target client, 17 Black, a Dubai company that eventually turned out to belong to Fenech.

Protesters are shouting 'Daphne was right', 'Justice', and 'Assassins'.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Protest in Valletta: As PM holds on to power, thousands demand his resignation
National

Protest in Valletta: As PM holds on to power, thousands demand his resignation
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls out Labour MPs for choosing to protect Joseph Muscat
National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls out Labour MPs for choosing to protect Joseph Muscat
Karl Azzopardi
Richmond Foundation warns current political crisis might affect nation’s mental health
National

Richmond Foundation warns current political crisis might affect nation’s mental health
Karl Azzopardi
Cardona reinstated minister, MPs’ unanimous vote gives Muscat final say on next move
National

Cardona reinstated minister, MPs’ unanimous vote gives Muscat final say on next move
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.