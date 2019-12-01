Protest in Valletta: As PM holds on to power, thousands demand his resignation

Protesters are in Valletta calling for Joseph Muscat's immediate resignation as the country plunges deeper into crisis in the aftermath of Yorgen Fenech's arraignment in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The protest organised by civil society groups Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia started in front of Parliament at 4pm.

There have been several protests since police arrested Fenech a fortnight ago. The arrest has led to a cascade of developments with Fenech implicated the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri in the murder during interrogation.

Schembri was arrested and interrogated at length but later released by the police, who found nothing to continue holding him in custody.

Protests, decrying corruption and calling for the Prime Minister's resignation, have been growing in numbers and intensity.

Fenech's close association with Schembri through secretive companies in Panama and Dubai has put the heat on Muscat. The Prime Minister has defended his chief of staff for three whole years since the Panama Papers uncovered how Schembri and Konrad Mizzi opened companies in Panama and had as a target client, 17 Black, a Dubai company that eventually turned out to belong to Fenech.

Protesters are shouting 'Daphne was right', 'Justice', and 'Assassins'.