‘These are not normal times’: President George Vella appeals for calm across the nation

The President of the Republic has appealed for calm across the country, as thousands yesterday poured into Republic Street to demand the resignation of the prime minister.

George Vella appealed to anyone with institutional and administrative responsibility to shoulder their responsibilities in this moment of transition and discharge their duties professionally.

“I hope for justice to be made with whoever has been involved in this atrocious act, which has thrown a black stain on our national conscience.

“I feel that we are passing through difficult times, but if we keep our calm and stay united, we will emerge from this event with the least damage possible. These are not normal days and what is happening now is unprecedented. It is in this moment that we must show the maturity of Maltese society and the strength of our democracy.”