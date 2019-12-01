‘I love you’ – former minister Konrad Mizzi tells Muscat on Facebook as PM resigns

Former minister Konrad Mizzi, who opened a secretive Panama company with former chief of staff Keith Schembri, penned an open letter on Facebook to outgoing prime minister Joseph Muscat in which he told him: “I love you – our project is still alive.”

Mizzi, who resigned earlier this week in the wake of 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech’s arrest as a suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, thanked Muscat for his achievements over the past six years.

“This is the moment where we should remember from where we started, where we took the country, thanks to initiatives we worked on that were borne from your vision,” Mizzi, the former energy minister who presided over the Electrogas project, said.

Mizzi paid tribute to Muscat, who announced he will resign in January 2020, saying the country had registered economic records, reduced energy rates, and attracted investment to the country – a litany of achievements which Mizzi himself has repeatedly used to defend himself with the press.

“You know I was always behind you, right to the last minute. My resignation is testament to this loyalty. This is not Labour’s loss, but a loss for all Maltese and Gozitans who have the national interest at heart. I love you – our project is still alive.”

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli was a tad more sober. “It is a pity to see seven years of such unrelenting work for the country end in this way. Today's decision by the PM is not an easy one. There are many people who are sorrowful, but I am convinced that the prime minister took this decision in the best interest of the country. Thank you, prime minister, for your work.”