[WATCH] Saviour Balzan tells BBC the PM's actions have fallen short of what is needed

MaltaToday managing editor Saviour Balzan interviewed by the BBC

maltatoday
2 December 2019, 11:21am
by MaltaToday Staff
The Prime Minister's actions yesterday have fallen short of what was needed, MaltaToday owner and managing editor Saviour Balzan has told the BBC.

Balzan said it was shocking to learn now that the Prime Minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri had access to sensitive information from the Security Service which implicated businessman Yorgen Fenech in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, when the two had a very close relationship.

Balzan also spoke to the BBC about his tumultous professional relationship with Caruana Galizia, and how despite being one of her harshest critics, what happened was unacceptable. "But this is not about personal differences... the issue at stake is that this government has great failings and murder is murder... it is about the need to address the rot," Balzan said.

