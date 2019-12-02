Joseph Muscat will reach out to supporters to say his hellos and goodbyes

Joseph Muscat has told his supporters that he will be holding meet and greet events in different localities as he tries to script his exit from politics.

In a short interview on One Radio this afternoon, the Prime Minister urged Labour Party supporters to have courage in this trying period.

“I will go to the people in various localities to say hello and thank them for their support… I wish to be burdened with the wrongdoings of this administration, even those for which I am not responsible, so anybody who comes after me will start a fresh page,” Muscat said.

Speaking in a calm tone, less than 24 hours after announcing that he will resign in the new year when a new Labour Party leader is installed, Muscat urged his supporters to have faith.

“The party will continue moving forward and it can continue to grow… I never had the intention of calling a general election. This government has a mandate to fulfil,” he said.

Muscat said that he will not be pronouncing himself in favour of any leadership candidate over the next few weeks and promised to act as a “guarantor” of an impartial process.

“Delegates and members should be able to decide in freedom after hearing what the candidates have to say… I will ensure that everyone will have the opportunity to put forward their ideas,” Muscat said, insisting that from the names he has heard being mentioned as potential candidates were all valid.

He acknowledged the anguish supporters felt at this point in time but insisted that together the party will find a way out.

On the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Muscat said that he now looked forward for a debate in Parliament.

“I am looking forward to the discussion in Parliament. I will say what I can without prejudicing the case against the suspects and I hope others do the same,” Muscat said.

On his future, he said that he looked forward to a new life “away from politics”.

“I hope to dedicate more time to my family and look forward to be at home early once or twice a week to do homework with my children… I will not vanish and I have other ideas for my future,” Muscat said, adding he has not known a life outside politics since 1992.