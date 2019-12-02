[WATCH] Nationalist MPs walk out of Parliament and will continue doing so as long as Muscat stays on

Nationalist Party MPs have walked out of Parliament in protest with Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that they will continue doing so until Joseph Muscat quits.

Delia said that as long as the Prime Minister remained in office, he would be an obstruction to the investigations surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

"As long as Joseph Muscat remains Prime Minister, the Opposition will not be attending parliamentary meetings," Delia said.

While the PN MPs walked out, fake bank notes depicting the faces of Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri were thrown into the air.

Independent Opposition MPs Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia remained in parliament.

The walk-out came as protestors gathered outside Parliament, demanding justice for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the immediate resignation of the Prime Minister.

Parliament square has been barricaded by metal barriers.