[LIVE] Parliament debating Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

The Prime Minister has proposed a debate on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder • Government MPs will be debating on their own along with two independent MPs after PN MPs walked out

2 December 2019, 4:38pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (File photo)
Parliament is debating the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat proposed a change in the agenda.

Muscat is giving an overview of developments in the case but treading carefully not to be too specific. The Prime Minister said the involvement of the American FBI was crucial to capture the three men who carried out the murder.

