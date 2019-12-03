MEPs meet Joseph Muscat and Chris Fearne in rule of law mission

Seven MEPs will today meet the Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat and his deputy PM Chris Fearne following developments in the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“In light of recent political and judicial developments in Malta and continuing its long-standing defence of the rule of law in the EU, the European Parliament has decided to send a delegation on a fact-finding mission to review the situation on the ground,” the delegation said.

Muscat and Fearne will meet MEPs Roberta Metsola (EPP, MT), Birgit Sippel (S&D, DE), Sophie In ‘T Veld (Renew, NL - delegation Chair), Sven Giegold (Greens/EFA, DE),

Nicolaus Fest (ID, DE - arriving on 3/12), Assita Kanko (ECR, BE), and Stelios Kouloglou (GUE/NGL, EL).

During these two days, in addition to meeting the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia and civil society representatives including NGOs and journalists, MEPs will also meet justice minister Owen Bonnici, President George Vella, the Attorney General, the Speaker of the House, the Commissioner of Police, and the Chamber of Advocates.

Following visits to Malta and Slovakia in the aftermath of the murders of the Maltese blogger and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, the Civil Liberties Committee set up its Rule of Law Monitoring Group in June 2018. Having looked into concerns about the progress of the investigations, as well as allegations of harassment, intimidation, corruption and fraud, the final report identified serious shortcomings in the rule of law.

In the 9th parliamentary term, the Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group will monitor and report on relevant issues across all member states until 31 December 2021. Newly arising issues can be added to the DRFMG scope if Members representing a committee majority agree.