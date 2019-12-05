Robert Abela: ‘I will serve in a role people believe is best for me’

Robert Abela has pledged to continue working “in a role people believe is best for me”, in the clearest signal yet of his interest in the Labour Party leadership.

In a Facebook post this evening, Abela spoke of the “immense” support and love he was receiving from “thousands of Labourites and genuine Maltese” to continue working for the party.

Abela said that people were giving him courage to continue putting forward the message that the PL should return back to its people.

He ended his post by pledging to continue working with “sincerity and humility”, without compromising his conscience.

Although Abela did not clearly spell out whether he intended to contest the leadership of the party, the message has been interpreted by party insiders as his clearest sign yet that he will throw his name in the hat when nominations open on Monday.

MaltaToday earlier reported that there was a concerted effort inside the Labour parliamentary group to push for Chris Fearne as the sole candidate to avoid a race and ensure Joseph Muscat could leave as early as next week.

Abela’s declaration this evening may have changed the ball game.

In a two-way race, there will only be one vote taken by party members.

However, it still has to be seen what Transport Minister Ian Borg will do. Borg is interested in the top job but has so far not declared his intention.

Earlier in the day, Labour MEP Miriam Dalli declared that she would not be contesting the leadership.