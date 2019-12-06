Police go after ex government agency head where Melvin Theuma was employed

The police are questioning a certain Tony Muscat, the former head of the Housing Maintenance and Embellishment Co., a government entity, where murder middleman Melvin Theuma was given a job by Keith Schembri.

It is unclear why Muscat is being questioned and whether this is a separate investigation of minor import to the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

The investigation was triggered after Theuma, who was given a pardon to tell all on the Caruana Galizia murder, testified in court that he had been asked to visit the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri at Castille and was shortly after given a job with the hosuing company.

Theuma testified that he had received three or four cheques and never went to work. Records show that Theuma was engaged with the government entity on 1 May 2017 and his job terminated in August that year.

Theuma had acted as the middleman between businessman Yorgen Fenech and the killers, who blew up Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

However, despite Fenech testifying in court that Schembri used to keep him abreast of police investigations in the Caruana Galizia murder - even passing on sensitive data such as that his phone was being tapped and tipping him off about the police raid that arrested the suspects - there seems to be little interest from the police in Schembri.

Schembri had been arrested and questioned before Fenech was arraigned in court and charged with being the mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia murder. But since the damning court testimony he has not been called in again for questioning.

