menu

Police go after ex government agency head where Melvin Theuma was employed

The police have called in for questioning the former head of the housing maintenance company where Melvin Theuma was given a phantom job by Keith Schembri but there appears to be little interest in going after the ex chief of staff

kurt_sansone
6 December 2019, 8:30am
by Kurt Sansone
The police are questioning the former head of the government entity where Melvin Theuma was given a phantom job
The police are questioning the former head of the government entity where Melvin Theuma was given a phantom job

The police are questioning a certain Tony Muscat, the former head of the Housing Maintenance and Embellishment Co., a government entity, where murder middleman Melvin Theuma was given a job by Keith Schembri.

It is unclear why Muscat is being questioned and whether this is a separate investigation of minor import to the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

The investigation was triggered after Theuma, who was given a pardon to tell all on the Caruana Galizia murder, testified in court that he had been asked to visit the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri at Castille and was shortly after given a job with the hosuing company.

Theuma testified that he had received three or four cheques and never went to work. Records show that Theuma was engaged with the government entity on 1 May 2017 and his job terminated in August that year.

Theuma had acted as the middleman between businessman Yorgen Fenech and the killers, who blew up Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

However, despite Fenech testifying in court that Schembri used to keep him abreast of police investigations in the Caruana Galizia murder - even passing on sensitive data such as that his phone was being tapped and tipping him off about the police raid that arrested the suspects - there seems to be little interest from the police in Schembri.

Schembri had been arrested and questioned before Fenech was arraigned in court and charged with being the mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia murder. But since the damning court testimony he has not been called in again for questioning.

READ ALSO: Neville Gafà in contact with Keith Schembri, as car leaves Mellieha home

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Police go after ex government agency head where Melvin Theuma was employed
National

Police go after ex government agency head where Melvin Theuma was employed
Kurt Sansone
Robert Abela: ‘I will serve in a role people believe is best for me’
National

Robert Abela: ‘I will serve in a role people believe is best for me’
Kurt Sansone
Neville Gafà in contact with Keith Schembri, as car leaves Mellieha home
National

Neville Gafà in contact with Keith Schembri, as car leaves Mellieha home
David Hudson
Employers' association concerned about Melvin Theuma 'phantom job'
National

Employers' association concerned about Melvin Theuma 'phantom job'
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.