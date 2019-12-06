Developers association urges members to avoid overexposure at a time of political turmoil

Stakeholders in the construction and property sectors must “tread carefully and with responsibility” and avoid “overexposure” at a time of political turmoil, the developers’ association said.

The Malta Developers Association noted with regret the recent developments that led to the Prime Minister’s decision to resign.

“This was a decision that, in our opinion, was inevitable, considering all the circumstances that were recently revealed,” the MDA said as it urged the Labour Party to reach “a swift resolution” of the leadership issue.

The association added that the country faced “an uphill struggle” to see a return of the high levels of ethical and moral standards and it was willing to work with all stakeholders to achieve this aim.

The MDA said recent revelations in relation to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia were shocking and doing untold harm to Malta’s reputation.

“This is having a negative impact on all sectors of Malta’s economy. Malta cannot allow this untenable situation to fester,” the MDA said.

It urged the new prime minister to ensure that those around the most powerful office of the Maltese state are in it to ensure the country can move forward and not for personal gain. “Unfortunately, we have seen personal greed overcome prudence and the country is paying for this mistake. We have full trust in the ability of the Maltese entrepreneur to succeed without depending on cronyism or corruption,” MDA said.