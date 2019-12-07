menu
Socialists, leftists and progressives express outrage at current political crisis

Signatories sent a letter demanding action from the cabinet, stating that the Labour Party must ‘clean up the mess’

karl_azzopardi
7 December 2019, 1:45pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Protestors march in Valletta last Sunday
A letter expressing outrage at Malta’s current political crisis and the “unprecedented power” held by the business class, has been sent by socialists, leftists and progressives.

The letter, addressed to the cabinet, called for the Labour Party to “clean up the mess” left behind by the members of the business class as a result of the improper relationship they had with members of the government.

Among the signatories were workers, students, academics, artists, journalists including Labour Party activists.

The letter also called for an investigation into, and a possible revocation of privatisation deals carried out by the government.

The signatories demanded “institutions free from the shackles of partisan politics and from the influence of those wielding political or economic power”.

The letter concluded by calling for an end to the “law of the jungle where some of those who are privileged to be wealthy seem to consider themselves to be above the law”.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
