Socialists, leftists and progressives express outrage at current political crisis

A letter expressing outrage at Malta’s current political crisis and the “unprecedented power” held by the business class, has been sent by socialists, leftists and progressives.

The letter, addressed to the cabinet, called for the Labour Party to “clean up the mess” left behind by the members of the business class as a result of the improper relationship they had with members of the government.

Downloadable Files Letter to the Cabinet on crisis afflicting Malta



Among the signatories were workers, students, academics, artists, journalists including Labour Party activists.

The letter also called for an investigation into, and a possible revocation of privatisation deals carried out by the government.

The signatories demanded “institutions free from the shackles of partisan politics and from the influence of those wielding political or economic power”.

The letter concluded by calling for an end to the “law of the jungle where some of those who are privileged to be wealthy seem to consider themselves to be above the law”.