OPM official Sandro Craus called in for police questioning

The police have called in Rabat mayor Sandro Craus, an official in the Office of the Prime Minister, over his involvement in finding a phantom job for Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Craus was mentioned by Theuma in court testimony earlier this week. Theuma had said that businessman Yorgen Fenech, one of the suspected masterminds behind the Caruana Galizia murder, had told him that he would receive a phone call from Craus.

Theuma told the court that the OPM official had asked him to go to Castille, where he met former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The two men shook hands and took a photo in Schembri's office. Craus then told Theuma that he had secured him a government job. All this happened in April 2017 and Theuma formally started work on 1 May 2017, the same day the election was called.

Theuma said that he didn’t know which ministry he should reported to and never attended work. He received three or four pay cheques every month. Records now show that Theuma was employed with a government housing maintenance company and his job was terminated in August 2017.

When asked by Times of Malta to comment on why he had given the Melvin Theuma the job, Craus said that he had always done his job correctly and with integrity.

A certain Tony Muscat, who is the former head of the Housing Maintenance and Embellishment Co., the government entity where Theuma was given a job by Keith Schembri, was also arrested and questioned.

