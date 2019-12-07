[WATCH] Transport Malta launches responsible driving campaign ahead of festive season

Transport Malta has launched this year’s road safety campaign ahead of the festive season.

The campaign, will focus mostly on radio adverts and social media channels, with the transport authority launching three short videos and a radio advertisement warning drivers to choose alternative transport after drinking.

“Transport Malta encourages everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly in moderation for various reasons, to choose safe alternatives for transport, among which public transport or a designated driver where one person in a group steers away from alcohol and drives everyone home, in a sort of carpool,” a statement by Transport Malta read.

This year’s campaign has been titled “Se tixrob? Issuqx” (Drinking? Don’t drive), and calls for more responsible behaviour on the roads.

In the months preceding the campaign, the authority has been delivering an educational campaign in the form of short videos to raise awareness about road regulations and more responsible behaviour.

“The Authority continuously focuses on various educational campaigns and initiatives to this end,” Transport Malta said.

As part of the campaign, Transport Malta officials will be distributing air fresheners to drivers, reminding them not to consume alcohol before driving.

Disposable breathalysers will also be distributed to drivers, providing them with the chance to check their alcohol levels before driving.