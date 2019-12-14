[WATCH] Fearne pledges immediate action on good governance, rule of law issues if elected

Chris Fearne has promised he would call a conference on good governance and the rule of law, to solve the current political crisis, were he to be elected Labour Party leader.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who along with Labour MP Robert Abela is a candidate for the leadership of the party and Malta's prospective new prime minister, said that, within the first 100 days of being elected he would organise a conference which would include representatives from the Opposition, the country's political parties, civil society and the institutions.

The conference, he said, would "take as long as needed" to conclude and would have the aim of implementing the necessary institutional changes to solve the political situation which has transpired as a consequence of revelations emerging from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

This was one of ten other proposals - which covered areas including transport, the government's social conscience, housing, the Labour Party, migration and the environment - which Fearne said in a press conference on Saturday that he would focus on within the first 100 days of being elected leader.

"The situation demands that the new Prime Minister immediately address issues of governance and the rule of law," Fearne said.

The conference will deal with issues including the way the police commissioner, State Advocate and Attorney General are appointed, he said, underlining that he would push to introduce a requirement of a two-thirds majority in Parliament for their appointment and removal.

It would also enter into the appointment of the judiciary, party financing, and MPs' salaries and working conditions, he said.

Fearne has been endorsed by former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca who said in a video message issued today that the Labour Party needed “immediate healing” and that Fearne should be the one to do this.

"Chris Fearne is the Prime Minister Malta needs,” Coleiro Preca said.

Fearne's ten action points:

Governance

Fearne promised to immediately start solving problems related to governance and the rule of law, saying he would set up a conference to discuss and deal with the issues.

Continuing economic success

Malta would continue on its road of success, especially when it came to economic growth. However, Fearne said he would ensure that there is more transparency and fairness, including when it comes to awarding contracts. “We must ensure that the opportunities for business are open to everyone in the same way,” he said.”

Moreover, he said that while it was important to work with business, the government “cannot be led by business”.

Work to better pensions, strengthen the educational system, ensuring the health service remains amongst the world’s 10 best and improve the country’s infrastructure would also continue

Prioritising the environment

The environment, Fearne said, will be given the priority it deserves. In the coming days he said he would be announcing an ambitious plan to create more green areas in Malta’s towns and villages.

Things like improving air quality and preserving the country’s historical heritage would also be brought to the forefront.

The government would work closely with locals councils on these matters.

Labour’s social values

There would be a focus on the Labour Party’s social values, including by enforcing the principle of equal pay for equal work, and ensuring that workers contracted by the government had the same basic pay as others working in the public sector.

This measure will cost over €10 million once implemented, Fearne said. “The economic success of the country allows us to utilise such funds to help the people most at risk of poverty,” he said.

He also promised to introduce measures which would “eradicate poverty one and for all.”

Migration and foreign workers

Fearne said that while he recognised the need for foreign workers, it must be ensured that the country's infrastructure - including roads, utilities and the health system - are improved to a sufficient degree to be able to cope with the increase in the island's population.

When it comes to irregular or illegal migration, he said Malta would continue showing mercy with migrants but would also be strong. "Malta can't continue to solve Europe's problem on its own," he said.

Housing

A five-year plan to solve the housing problem will be put in place. Housing will be prioritised and a “structured and aggressive” solution to the issue will be put in place.

Transport

The Gozo tunnel project will go ahead once the project to improve all of Malta’s roads is complete, Fearne said.

Moreover, a seven-year plan for more efficient mass transport will be put in place. Fearne did not make any direct mention of a metro system, but said that a solution for mass transportation must be found, including by making greater use of sea transport and devising a plan to cut car use. He said he would be giving details of what this would consist in soon.

Malta’s place in Europe

Fearne said Malta would be engaging with groups including Greco, the Council of Europe, Moneyval, the European Commission and the European Parliament with a view to boosting the country’s reputation.

“I recognise [the country’s] reputation has been damaged in the past days, but I’m convinced that if we work together as a nation we can restore it.”

Quality of life

“Money is important, but money alone it not enough to guarantee a good quality of life,” Fearne said.

He underscored that his government would be working to boost people’s quality of life, including through improving road safety, launching a drive towards preventive healthcare, bettering the education system and striving for measures to improve the work-life balance.

The Labour Party

Fearne said he wished to see reforms which would strengthen the Labour Party so that “it not only wins elections but participates in the policies and politics of the country.”

Pointedly, Fearne said he understood that political party should be distinct from the government, and while the PL should play a role in policy formulation, it should not interfere in administration.

Measures in this regard will also be put in place hand in hand with local councils.