[WATCH] Certain aspects of Egrant report required further investigation, AG says

Attorney General Peter Grech on the Egrant decision

The Egrant inquiry uncovered certain issues which needed further investigation by the police, Attorney General Peter Grech said today.

Grech was fielding questions following a press conference on the official appointment of Dr Victoria Buttigieg as the country's first State Advocate.

He was asked whether the inquiry report had compelled him to recommended to the government an end to all ties with Nexia BT.

“The issue didn’t arise in the report,” Grech said.

He said that once the inquiry had been finished, certain matters required further investigation by the police.

“My only option was to refer these issues to the police, so they could continue to investigate them,” Grech said.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court ordered that opposition leader Delia be provided with a copy, but that it couldn't be made public.

Subsequently, Delia walked straight to AG Peter Grech's office at the Palace in Valletta to pick up his copy of the Egrant report, only to be rebuffed by Grech, who insisted he had a two-day timeframe within which to obey the court's order.

“I accept the decision, as in any country that is subject to the rule of law. In fact, within a few hours I had already handed in a copy of the Egrant report to the leader of the opposition,” Grech said on Tuesday.

The attorney general also defended his position, stating that the court’s decision to over-turn the decision of the case, did not result in the “untenability of one’s functions”.

“I don’t think that as an attorney general, being involved in a number of constitutional cases, having being part of a case, which was first decided in my favor and then partially over-turned at appeal, compromises my position,” he said.

Grech was also asked to give his views on whether Keith Schembri’s letters to alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech warranted Schembri’s immediate arrest.

“The investigation is carried out by the police, and the police decide when the case is mature enough to take it to court. It is not a matter for the AG’s office as it is currently set-up,” he said.

Grech also said that when asked, his office always does its utmost to advise the police.

Asked if the authorities had been slow to react to crimes by top government officials, Grech disagreed, stating that investigations of this kind take their time.

“Recently we have been criticised locally and internationally, implying that we are doing nothing and that we don’t want to carry on investigations forward, but I think that the breakthrough in the investigations have shown that this was not the case,” Grech said hitting out at critics.

“The fact that you can’t make information available about on-going investigations, doesn’t mean that they are not being carried out,” he stated.