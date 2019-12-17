[WATCH] PN leader Adrian Delia publishes Egrant magisterial report in full
Delia publishes Egrant magisterial inquiry report in full but stops short of naming and shaming people mentioned in inquiry report
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has announced he will publish the entire magisterial inquiry into the secret Panamanian company Egrant.
The magisterial inquiry had determined there was no conclusive proof that the company was owned by the spouse of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as alleged by the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
“I am disgusted that people who had an office inside Castille could have been prosecuted on suspicions of corruption,” Delia said, without referring to anyone in particular.
Delia had taken the conclusions of the Egrant inquiry in 2018 as the basis for removing Simon Busuttil from his role as good governance spokesperson.
Speaking in a live broadcast a day after having received a copy of the 1,400-page inquest report from the Egrant magisterial inquiry, Delia said he would be publishing the report in its entirety.
“The Egrant report shows that the authorities had to take steps. Instead they shirked their duties and did not take steps according to law, this means Muscat and Bonnici have been for the past 18 months knew there were investigations to be done, and did not do anything, with the consequence that important evidence could have been hidden,” Delia said.
The inquiry’s conclusions was published in 2018 but despite the prime minister’s insistence that the report should be published in full, the Attorney General withheld publication. Delia subsequently petitioned the courts to have the report released to him, which case he finally won through the decision of an Appeals Court.
Delia today said that as Opposition leader, while having been told by the Courts not to publish it, his legal advice was that there was nothing stopping him from publishing it in its entirety.
“The PN parliamentary group has agreed, without having read the report, that the report should be published in full for the entire truth to emerge,” Delia said.
Labour Party reacts
The Labour Party has reacted to Adrian Delia’s decision to publish the full Egrant report.
In a statement, the PL said that Delia will only prove the fabricated lie by his “friends” in the party, calling the Egrant allegations the “worst political frame up in the country’s history”.
In the statement, the PL also said that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat never had an issue with publishing the report, but chose to wait for the conclusion in the case filed by Adrian Delia himself.
“The Prime Minister immediately began a process to see that the report is published without affecting the investigation, while ensuring the protection of details belonging to people who were not related to the case,” the statement read.
The statement also read that Delia did not want to wait for this process to be seen through, “because he wants to disrupt investigations in order to defend the wrong carried out by the PN, which created and pushed this political frame-up.”
The PL also said that Delia will be disrupting on-going investigations while preaching for justice.
“There will come a time when he will have to shoulder responsibility for his actions,” the statement read.
The company "Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications" (SWIFT) is a cooperative company governed by Belgian law and whose head quarters is established in Belgium. SWIFT provides a service of financial communication that is standardised and secured, to its clients, that is financial institutions and companies and on average transmits 25 million messages on each working day. SWIFT is not a financial institution; we do not open or hold accounts, we do not transfer funds and we do not accept funds for transfer. SWIFT is rather a provider of services for financial institutions and companies (only corporations) allowing them to transfer in a secured way confidential and personal messages. The clients of SWIFT may, for example, exchange messages regarding transactions related bank accounts of physical persons, but the latter are clients of financial institutions corresponding, but not of SWIFT. SWIFT is in no way involved in the drafting of contents of messages of its users and has no personal interest in these same messages.
Besides, SWIFT has defined detailed procedures and policies re the protection of data and security and this, so as to protect the integrity of its services and data of its clients. Apart from this, due to the very way that its services of communication are conceived, there are inherent limits re the quantity of data that SWIFT messages conserves and re access of SWIFT to this data.
More particularly (1) SWIFT archives the messages of its clients for a limited period of time (124 days), after which the messages are irremediably destroyed, and (2) the data of archived messages for this period are stocked in such a format that does not allow one to do research on the basis of their contents. For example, it is not possible to search in the SWIFT messages archived info such as names of beneficiaries or authors, bank account numbers or other details re the financial transaction in question wfihin the SWIFT message. For these reasons, we are in the impossibility of replying positively to your request." Matthew Vella