[WATCH] PN leader Adrian Delia publishes Egrant magisterial report in full

Delia publishes Egrant magisterial inquiry report in full but stops short of naming and shaming people mentioned in inquiry report

matthew_vella
17 December 2019, 4:58pm
by Matthew Vella
18:02 p.180. No reply from the UAE authorities for information from the banks listed in the letter rogatory was ever sent to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja. Matthew Vella
18:00 p.159. The magistrate says DCG's allegations were that payments were made from a Pilatus bank account in the name Al Sahra FZCO towards Egrant Inc in Dubai, between January and March 2016. None of these details were found in the Pilatus Bank forensic analysis; nor were the names of the companies or such transactions. "Increasing the dose of difficulty, not even Maria Efimova was clear about who in the bank was the alleged receiver of payments from Sahra FZCO to Egrant Inc in Dubai since she was uncertain about the name - she mentioned one Bank of Baroda or Badora, but she wasn't sure. The inquiry did not have sufficient information to proceed with on its letter rogatory to the UAE, without attempting a fishing expedition with a jurisdiction that has some 50 commercial bank, and which justifiably is not the aim of any normal letter rogatory, especially for this kind of inquiry." Matthew Vella
17:54 p.157 SWIFT's reply to magistrate
The company "Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications" (SWIFT) is a cooperative company governed by Belgian law and whose head quarters is established in Belgium. SWIFT provides a service of financial communication that is standardised and secured, to its clients, that is financial institutions and companies and on average transmits 25 million messages on each working day. SWIFT is not a financial institution; we do not open or hold accounts, we do not transfer funds and we do not accept funds for transfer. SWIFT is rather a provider of services for financial institutions and companies (only corporations) allowing them to transfer in a secured way confidential and personal messages. The clients of SWIFT may, for example, exchange messages regarding transactions related bank accounts of physical persons, but the latter are clients of financial institutions corresponding, but not of SWIFT. SWIFT is in no way involved in the drafting of contents of messages of its users and has no personal interest in these same messages.
Besides, SWIFT has defined detailed procedures and policies re the protection of data and security and this, so as to protect the integrity of its services and data of its clients. Apart from this, due to the very way that its services of communication are conceived, there are inherent limits re the quantity of data that SWIFT messages conserves and re access of SWIFT to this data.
More particularly (1) SWIFT archives the messages of its clients for a limited period of time (124 days), after which the messages are irremediably destroyed, and (2) the data of archived messages for this period are stocked in such a format that does not allow one to do research on the basis of their contents. For example, it is not possible to search in the SWIFT messages archived info such as names of beneficiaries or authors, bank account numbers or other details re the financial transaction in question wfihin the SWIFT message. For these reasons, we are in the impossibility of replying positively to your request." Matthew Vella
17:50 p.155. The inquiry also requested "to hear as witness a representative of S.W.I.F.T. SCRL with the aim of providing information and documentation about all transactions carried out using the Swift system between 1st December 2015 and 30th April 2016 by reference to Egrant Inc., Hearnville Inc. and/or Tillgate Inc. appearing as ordering customers, beneficiary customers or any other remittance information originating from any financial institution or financial intermediary anywhere in the world destined to any financial institution or financial intermediary in the United Arab Emirates; or where there is any reference to the same Egrant Inc. Hearnville Inc. and/ or Tillgate Inc. in any swift message;" Matthew Vella
17:42 p.139. The Panama company register gave the inquiry a share register copy certifying that ATC Administrators Inc. were always the sole shareholder of Egrant and that the beneficial interest was vested in favour of Brian Tonna. Matthew Vella
17:39 p.123. Nexia BT's Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were granted a general power of attorney with very wide discretion on Egrant Inc. on 12 August, 2013. Liquidation started on 15 March, 2016 - two weeks after the Panama news broke on Daphne Caruana Galizia's website. Matthew Vella
17:35 p.118. Letters rogatory were sent to Panama, Belgium, the UAE, Germany, and the USA. Matthew Vella
17:34 p115. "It is clear that Karl Cini and Brian Tonna were the ones who could really confirm to what extent the allegations were true. Michael Satariano, who was also mentioned in the Caruana Galizia allegations, gives an interesting background to what was written." Matthew Vella
17:29 p113. Daphne Caruana Galizia said she received her information from Maria Efimova; Efimova testified four times in the inquiry; former Malta Independent editor Pierre Portelli was the other person apart from Caruana Galizia to provide copies of the Egrant ownership document. "It is interesting to read these three persons' testimonies together and comparing them. The effects and consequences from these testimonies are very interesting for the inquiry's conclusions." Matthew Vella
17:29 p111. The people who did not testify in the inquiry when requested where Adrian Dixon from Mossack Fonseca, and Gabriele Stucchi, Dina Stankovic, and Linet Estiroti from Pilatus Bank. "But the inquiry had enough information to conduct its investigation, although it was desirable to have had these people's versions." Matthew Vella

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has announced he will publish the entire magisterial inquiry into the secret Panamanian company Egrant.

The magisterial inquiry had determined there was no conclusive proof that the company was owned by the spouse of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as alleged by the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“I am disgusted that people who had an office inside Castille could have been prosecuted on suspicions of corruption,” Delia said, without referring to anyone in particular.

Delia had taken the conclusions of the Egrant inquiry in 2018 as the basis for removing Simon Busuttil from his role as good governance spokesperson.

Speaking in a live broadcast a day after having received a copy of the 1,400-page inquest report from the Egrant magisterial inquiry, Delia said he would be publishing the report in its entirety.

“The Egrant report shows that the authorities had to take steps. Instead they shirked their duties and did not take steps according to law, this means Muscat and Bonnici have been for the past 18 months knew there were investigations to be done, and did not do anything, with the consequence that important evidence could have been hidden,” Delia said.

The inquiry’s conclusions was published in 2018 but despite the prime minister’s insistence that the report should be published in full, the Attorney General withheld publication. Delia subsequently petitioned the courts to have the report released to him, which case he finally won through the decision of an Appeals Court.

Delia today said that as Opposition leader, while having been told by the Courts not to publish it, his legal advice was that there was nothing stopping him from publishing it in its entirety.

“The PN parliamentary group has agreed, without having read the report, that the report should be published in full for the entire truth to emerge,” Delia said.

Labour Party reacts

The Labour Party has reacted to Adrian Delia’s decision to publish the full Egrant report.

In a statement, the PL said that Delia will only prove the fabricated lie by his “friends” in the party, calling the Egrant allegations the “worst political frame up in the country’s history”.

In the statement, the PL also said that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat never had an issue with publishing the report, but chose to wait for the conclusion in the case filed by Adrian Delia himself.

“The Prime Minister immediately began a process to see that the report is published without affecting the investigation, while ensuring the protection of details belonging to people who were not related to the case,” the statement read.

The statement also read that Delia did not want to wait for this process to be seen through, “because he wants to disrupt investigations in order to defend the wrong carried out by the PN, which created and pushed this political frame-up.”

The PL also said that Delia will be disrupting on-going investigations while preaching for justice.

“There will come a time when he will have to shoulder responsibility for his actions,” the statement read.

