[WATCH] PN leader Adrian Delia publishes Egrant magisterial report in full

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has announced he will publish the entire magisterial inquiry into the secret Panamanian company Egrant.

The magisterial inquiry had determined there was no conclusive proof that the company was owned by the spouse of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as alleged by the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

LINK TO THE EGRANT REPORT

“I am disgusted that people who had an office inside Castille could have been prosecuted on suspicions of corruption,” Delia said, without referring to anyone in particular.

Delia had taken the conclusions of the Egrant inquiry in 2018 as the basis for removing Simon Busuttil from his role as good governance spokesperson.

Speaking in a live broadcast a day after having received a copy of the 1,400-page inquest report from the Egrant magisterial inquiry, Delia said he would be publishing the report in its entirety.

“The Egrant report shows that the authorities had to take steps. Instead they shirked their duties and did not take steps according to law, this means Muscat and Bonnici have been for the past 18 months knew there were investigations to be done, and did not do anything, with the consequence that important evidence could have been hidden,” Delia said.

The inquiry’s conclusions was published in 2018 but despite the prime minister’s insistence that the report should be published in full, the Attorney General withheld publication. Delia subsequently petitioned the courts to have the report released to him, which case he finally won through the decision of an Appeals Court.

Delia today said that as Opposition leader, while having been told by the Courts not to publish it, his legal advice was that there was nothing stopping him from publishing it in its entirety.

“The PN parliamentary group has agreed, without having read the report, that the report should be published in full for the entire truth to emerge,” Delia said.

Labour Party reacts

The Labour Party has reacted to Adrian Delia’s decision to publish the full Egrant report.

In a statement, the PL said that Delia will only prove the fabricated lie by his “friends” in the party, calling the Egrant allegations the “worst political frame up in the country’s history”.

In the statement, the PL also said that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat never had an issue with publishing the report, but chose to wait for the conclusion in the case filed by Adrian Delia himself.

“The Prime Minister immediately began a process to see that the report is published without affecting the investigation, while ensuring the protection of details belonging to people who were not related to the case,” the statement read.

The statement also read that Delia did not want to wait for this process to be seen through, “because he wants to disrupt investigations in order to defend the wrong carried out by the PN, which created and pushed this political frame-up.”

The PL also said that Delia will be disrupting on-going investigations while preaching for justice.

“There will come a time when he will have to shoulder responsibility for his actions,” the statement read.