British actress Holly Valance and property tycoon husband used Nexia for Pilatus account

Multi-millionaire property tycoon Nick Candy and his wife Holly Vallance were clients of Pilatus Bank, and handled by Maltese accountancy firm Nexia BT.

The full 1,500-page magisterial inquiry into the Egrant allegations, which had disproved allegations of the ownership of the secret Panama companies by the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, has revealed a list of Russian and Azerbaijani clients at the now-shuttered, boutique bank.

These include clients like Robert Baker, a director of various Heydarov-owned companies, the Aliyev-owned Shams Al Sahra company, but also NC Yacht (Malta) Limited, a company owned by Vallance and her husband’s London firm Eleven Eleven Holdings.

Vallance, real name Holly Rachel Vukadinovic, is listed as a 0.08% shareholder in NC Yacht, whose majority (99%) shareholder is Eleven Eleven. Nexia’s BTI Management subsidiary is the director of the company.

Vallance’s address was registered at the luxury £160 million penthouse at 1, Hyde Park, Knightsbridge, which became Britain’s most expensive home — complete with heated marble floors, a 21-metre pool, a cinema and even a library.

Her husband, property tycoon Nick Candy, is billed as the go-to developer to the world’s super-rich.

Candy had lived at the house with his wife the singer and actress Holly Valance, before moving a few streets away to the luxury Providence House in Chelsea.

The property was remortgaged and passed into the hands of Candy’s companies PHB London Holdings.

One Hyde Park was designed by Richard Rogers at Rogers, Stirk, Harbour and Partners. It opened in 2011 with flats and is made up of 86 apartments commanding a record-breaking price of up to £7,000 per square foot. The interior was designed by Candy & Candy — the firm set up by Nick and his brother Christian.