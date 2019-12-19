People need to control words they use on social media – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has thanked President George Vella for his 13th December address, saying that the Church was promising all its support in "all that has to happen."

The Archbishop met with Vella during the exchange of New Year’s greetings.

"Some said I should speak up more [about what transpired in the past weeks]. But when I spoke, they said I should better shut up," Scicluna said.

Turning to the level of discourse in society, he said he was hurt by the harsh words people were using towards one another on social media, "with no sense of control."

"I ask myself, how, after 2,000 years of Christianity, we don't have some humanity?"

Turning to the issue of the 22 Serbian children who had been denied a permit to stay in Malta with their parents, Scicluna said that it was important that the country realised that when foreigners come to work in Malta, their family must also be taken into account.

"We have to examine our conscience. On what are we basing our community?," he asked, "Otherwise we should just advise everyone intending to work in Malta that they must be single.

In turn, Vella said we wanted to assure the Archbishop that his Republic Day speech was meant to convey the sentiment of the people.

He reiterated that, through working as one, the country could emerge from the turbulent period. "A small group of people cannot change the character of all the country's people," Vella said.

The President underscored that "the truth is sacrosanct" and should never be hidden. "And, secondly, we must be clear and condemn what is wrong," he said.

"But I also want to ensure people have hope and don't fear that there won't be serenity again," he said.

Regarding the Serbian children, Vella said he had been assured that they wouldn't have to leave Malta immediately, given that they were appealing their rejected applications - a process which takes months to conclude.

In his closing remarks, he said he wanted to reiterate his commitment to work together with the Church, but pointed out that he would also work with other religions, which also had a place in society. Moreover, it was also important to respect those who did not follow any religion, he added.

READ ALSO: 'I hope new Prime Minister works for benefit of the majority,' President says at New Year's greetings