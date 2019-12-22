[WATCH] The consequences of what is happening are yet to be truly felt, Delia warns

Opposition leader Adrian Delia said that the PN will not be changing the system, but rebuilding it from the ground up.

“We must be the ones, a reformed and renewed Nationalist Party that can truly take the country forward,” Delia said.

In a political event in Isla, PN leader Adrian Delia addressed party faithful.

Delia said that only the PN has put the interests of the country at the fore-front, and only it can restore its reputation and tranquillity.

“The consequences of what is happening are yet to be truly felt,” Delia said.

The PN leader called on concerned citizens to analyse the work that is being carried out by the party.

“I ask of you to maybe not make a decision just yet, but look at what we have done, look at what we are doing and see how we are the ones who are truly inspiring change,” Delia said.

The PN leader said that in its leadership race, the only cause of concern for the Labour Party is that of strengthening itself rather than the country.

“They are working on strengthening the party, we are working on straightening the country,” Delia said.

Delia hit-out at the leadership candidates, stating that they will only serve to continue on what Joseph Muscat has done when he was at the helm.

“Robert Abela told us not to worry because everything will remain the same. So, does that mean we will continue to pay the wages of criminals who snatched our country and its institutions?” Delia said.

Delia called out Chris Fearne for stating that he entered politics so that the PN is never in government.

“We entered into politics to serve our country and her people, and we will continue to do so even when a labour government is in power,” he said.

“This is not a time for political tribalism!” Delia insisted.

On the publishing of the Egrant report, Delia said that it has unveiled the web of corruption that has snatched our country.

“A group of people have made the Labour Party their own, and have now taken over the country for their personal and criminal interests.” Delia said.

Delia said that Muscat and “his friend” the Attorney General did their utmost to prevent the Egrant report from being published, in an effort to hide the truth from the people.

He also said that the former PN leader, Simon Busutill was right, and they were lying.

Delia also reiterated the statement that the AG breached fundamental constitutional rights in refusing to publish the report before.

“Imagine having a doctor whose job is to cure people, but instead continues to hurt them. That is the situation we have on our country,” Delia said.

Delia also hit-out at government officials for refusing to comment on the Egrant report, despite it being published for almost a week.

“Even the president warned us about the gang of criminals, yet we haven’t heard a single word from government members,” Delia stated.

