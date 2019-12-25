Maltese Christians rejoice with others around the world to celebrate Christmas.

The theme this year seems to have centred around ‘light in the darkness’ and ‘love for the worst of us’ as both Maltese archbishop Charles Scicluna and Pope Francis reserved some words on the church’s beacon of unity amidst troubling times.

Pope Francis spoke about "unconditional" love even for "the worst of us" as he held midnight mass at the Vatican on Tuesday night as part of the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations.

"Christmas reminds us that God continues to love us, even the worst of us," the Pontiff said.

"To me, to you, to each of us, He says today: 'I love you, for you are precious in my eyes.' God does not love you because you think and act the right way. He loves you, plain and simple. His love is unconditional, it does not depend on you," Pope Francis said.

"You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you."

In his message for Christmas, Scicluna asked Catholics burdened by life’s circumstances to turn to the Lord in prayer.

He reminded that the true meaning of the festivities lies in the birth of the Baby Jesus, as he invited the faithful to approach the Lord’s manger and tell Jesus that they needed him.

“In the experience of prayer of the Church during this holy time of Christmas, the theme of light shining in the darkness is a very powerful one. On Christmas night we recall the prophecy of Isaiah who wrote that ‘The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light’ (Is 9:1). The dawn of the Lord shone on humanity, on us – the people in dire need of the birth of our Saviour,” the Archbishop said.

Recalling a prayer by St George Preca - ‘Lord God, I need you’ - Scicluna said it would be a a wonderful thing this Christmas “if we reflect on this very simple yet profound prayer by this Maltese saint.”

Even President George Vella in his first Christmas address said that in the Maltese dark political atmosphere, Christmas festivities could help restore unity amongst the Maltese people.

Vella said that at this particular time he hoped that everyone would remain conscious of the values which associated with the festive period. He said he felt it greatly significant for him to be addressing the people.

“A lot of you already know how I feel about what is happening in our country, and I know many of you feel the same. As I said on 13 December, like you, and together with you, I feel sad and shocked,” Vella said, “This is not an easy time for anyone.”

MaltaToday would like to wish its readers a very happy Christmas.