Joseph Muscat fits in three-day Dubai break with family amid political crisis

MP publishes photo showing Muscats flying first-class to Dubai

karl_azzopardi
27 December 2019, 2:25pm
by Karl Azzopardi
PM Jospeh Muscat has flown to Dubai in the company of his wife and children
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has flown on a holiday to Dubai in the company of his wife Michelle and children.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne is acting prime minister for the next three days, which means Muscat will resume his duties on the 30 December.

The Prime Minister has already visited the Vatican City and Bethlehem in the past weeks as damaging revelations continue to emerge on the closeness between Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Muscat.

Schembri, who is being investigated for homicide and tempering with evidence, also took his family for a three-day holiday on Thursday.

Muscat was seen on Thursday afternoon at the VIP lounge of Malta International Airport.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi has published on his Facebook page a photo, presumably taken today on board the plane, showing the Muscats flying first-class to Dubai.

Azzopardi noted that first-class seats, which afford more privacy, are even more expensive than business class.

Muscat claims he followed rules on gifts, but does not say more on Fenech timepiece he accepted

Yorgen Fenech was guest at Girgenti party in 2019, gifted Muscat three bottles of Petrus

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
