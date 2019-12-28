Fearne pledges increased €2.5 million spend in increasing children’s allowance benefits

Labour leadership candidate Chris Fearne has outlined details of a proposal to ensure equal pay for work of equal value, and increase children’s allowance to families.

Fearne was addressing a campaign activity in Hamrun on Friday evening, where he said that all families entitled to children’s allowance should benefit from an increase in their allowance. “We shall continue the good work that has already been done in these last years and should the party members elect me as their leader, I will work immediately on implementing this proposal.”

Fearne said families with lower incomes will receive the highest increases which can add up to an €100 per year. 41,000 children are expected to benefit from the increase in the children’s allowance, with a total €2.5 million spend.

The deputy prime minister said his proposal will help improve Maltese families’ quality of life. “One of the strongest pledges our Government has worked on continuously throughout these past years is that of not having any child at risk of poverty. Following my pledge to ensure equal pay for work of equal value, I am certain that during the coming year we will be able to increase the children’s allowance.”

Fearne said his proposal will provide further assistance to families to help them in the upbringing and development of their children. “I believe in social justice and in equal opportunities for all. This is what I will be doing in my daily endeavours, as I have always done.”