menu

Alternattiva Demokratika, Democratic Party to join forces in next general election

Green Party Alternattiva Demokratika and Partit Demokratiku will be joining forces as one party before the next general election

david_hudson
28 December 2019, 12:28pm
by David Hudson
AD leader Carmel Cacopardo (fifth from right), addressing the gathering at the Karin Grech memorial
AD leader Carmel Cacopardo (fifth from right), addressing the gathering at the Karin Grech memorial

Green Party Alternattiva Demokratika and Partit Demokratiku will be joining forces as one party sometime before the next General election, MaltaToday has been told.

“We have fought the same fight for years. We see eye to eye. We want to grow together and do it through an open process and in consultation with the public,” PD interim leader Timothy Alden told MaltaToday. 

AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that it held its own commemoration of Karin Grech 42 years from her murder on Sarurday because it refused to join Labour to pay tribute as it usually did due to the ongoing political crisis.

“We didn’t want to participate with Labour commemorations of Karin Grech as usual due to the political situation. We had no problem joining the Nationalist Party in its tributes to Raymond Caruana earlier this year,” Cacopardo told MaltaToday. 

The two small parties laid bouquets at the foot of the Karin Grech memorial in San Gwann on Saturday, saying they looked forward to joining forces and providing a real alternative to the two major parties. 

AD said it invited PD to its remembrance and the latter accepted the invitation. 

“We remember the pains of the entire country. It is a stain on the collective memory. It is damaging that these cases remain unsolved and there is no closure,” Marcus Lauri, PD PRO said. 

PD said it condemned all hate and violence and that it remembered those who paid with their life because of political beliefs, principles, sex, and religion.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Alternattiva Demokratika, Democratic Party to join forces in next general election
National

Alternattiva Demokratika, Democratic Party to join forces in next general election
David Hudson
Eight prison inmates spent Christmas with their families at home
National

Eight prison inmates spent Christmas with their families at home
David Hudson
Repubblika’s next move: presenting ‘vision for a new Malta’ on eve of Muscat’s resignation
National

Repubblika’s next move: presenting ‘vision for a new Malta’ on eve of Muscat’s resignation
Matthew Vella
Labour marks 42 years since unsolved murder of Karin Grech
National

Labour marks 42 years since unsolved murder of Karin Grech
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.