[WATCH] Fearne swears Nationalists will never govern for as long as he lives

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, a Labour candidate inching ever closer to possibly becoming the next Prime Minister, told a Paola crowd present for his campaign activity that the Nationalist Party would never be in government for as long as he lives.

While the comment was passed somewhat facetiously, it did not prevent members of the Opposition from expressing their disdain and disbelief.

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil said in a rhetorical question on Twitter that Chris Fearne is unlikely to heal Malta's wounds at this juncture.

"How on earth can Chris Fearne heal and unite our mortally wounded country with this sort of arrogant and divisive spiel? It's beginning to look like the more things change, the more they will stay the same," Busuttil wrote.

Fearne, alongside Robert Abela, are contesting the Labour leadership role and either one will take over from Joseph Muscat in January.

In Paola on Monday, Fearne was playful and tongue-in-cheek, drawing criticism that he crossed the line.

"In 2008, I vowed and—today I'll do the same with you as my witnesses—that the Nationalists will not govern for as long as I live. When I die, they could write on my grave that the PN were never elected. Instead of RIP, they could write RIPN," he said. It's not hard to imagine how such a statement could come back to haunt him.

The event also featured Labour backbencher Silvio Parnis and ONE radio presenter Manuel Cuschieri, speaking vociferously in favour of Fearne's campaign.

