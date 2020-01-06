No law should deprive children of education, Commissioner for Education says

No law should deprive “humanity of education” because that “spawns” untold harm, the Commissioner for Education, Charles Caruana Carabez said.

In a statement on Monday, Caruana Carabez said that a situation had arisen whereby a number of children were being denied the human right of education on “political and financial grounds.”

He was reacting to a case reported by the Times of Malta which said that a number of non-EU children had been unable to attend state school because of difficulties encountered by their parents when applying for their children’s residence permits.

The paper confirmed that at least 12 children had missed the first three months of this scholastic year.

“No law should deprive humanity of education, because that spawns untold harm. In fact, any law that is designed to do so is ipso facto illegal. The government is to immediately intervene to redress this wrong,” Caruana Carabez said.

Since September, multiple reports have been received from third-country nationals experiencing issues with lodging their residence applications.

It was reported that at least 22 Serbian children were denied residence permits by Identity Malta, who claimed that their parents do not earn enough money.

