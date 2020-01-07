Sliema jewellery shop burgled, cashier thrown on the floor

Three masked men burgled a jewellery shop in Bisazza Street, Sliema, after they forced a 31-year-old female cashier down on the ground, the police said.

The burglary happened at 3.45pm and the men made off with the jewellery. No one was injured and the value of the theft has not been quantified.

Bisazza Street is a busy commercial area and a pedestrian zone.

The police said initial investigations show that the three men entered the shop, threw the woman to the ground and smashed the glass displays.

Duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli is holding an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.