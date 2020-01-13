menu

Robert Abela to be sworn in as prime minister in the afternoon

Robert Abela will become Malta’s 14th prime minister during a swearing-in ceremony at 3pm

kurt_sansone
13 January 2020, 11:32am
by Kurt Sansone
Robert Abela addressed Labour supporters on Sunday and will today be sworn in as Malta's 14th prime minister
Robert Abela will be sworn in as Malta’s 14th prime minister in a ceremony at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta this afternoon.

The newly-elected Labour leader will succeed Joseph Muscat. The ceremony will be held at 3pm.

On Saturday, Abela emerged victorious in a race against Chris Fearne, obtaining the support of 57.9% of party members.

He will be administered the oath of office by President George Vella, who had served as PL deputy leader alongside Abela’s father, George Abela back in the 1990s.

Abela will be accompanied by his wife Lydia Abela, secretary of the PL executive committee, and daughter Giorgia Mae.

Weather-permitting, Abela will then walk to the Office of the Prime Minister at Castille. He is then expected to meet the PL parliamentary group. Abela's first job as prime minister will be to appoint his Cabinet.

In an Instagram post this morning, outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wished Abela and his family well beneath a photo of the two families together.

